Bomb Threats Rock Haryana Secretariat and CM’s Residence; Massive Evacuation Ordered

Chandigarh, May 30: A threatening email warning of a potential suicide bomb attack triggered high alert and emergency protocols at the Haryana Civil Secretariat and Chief Minister Nayab Saini’s residence on Friday afternoon. The threat was first flagged around 3:15 PM by the Haryana CID, prompting immediate evacuation of both high-security premises.

CISF, Police Respond with Emergency Protocols

Following the alert, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) along with Chandigarh Police launched swift action. “The Haryana civil secretariat has been evacuated. Announcements were made by CISF and police personnel asking everyone to exit the premises,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police Udaypal Singh.

Also Read: Will ₹500 Notes Be Discontinued? Here’s How Much It Costs to Mint Coins and Print Printin India

Bomb Squad, Fire Brigade, and Medical Teams Deployed

Multiple emergency response teams, including the bomb disposal squad, fire brigade, ambulance services, dog squad, and quick reaction teams, rushed to the scene. Security was intensified around both the Sant Kabir Kutir (the Chief Minister’s official residence) and the Secretariat.

Search operations are currently underway with bomb squads and sniffer dogs scanning every corner of the buildings and adjacent areas.

Udyog Bhawan and Health Department Also Receive Threats

Earlier the same day, a similar threatening email was received by the Secretary of Heavy Industries, warning of a potential IED (Improvised Explosive Device) attack at the Udyog Bhawan premises in Delhi. The CISF responded by evacuating the location and initiating safety checks.

This threat follows a spate of hoax emails in recent weeks. On Tuesday, Swasthya Bhawan, the headquarters of the West Bengal Health Department, received a bomb threat via email. A day earlier, another threat was reported. Last week, on May 22, the Punjab and Haryana High Court was evacuated after receiving a similar hoax threat.

Heightened Alert Amid Rising Email Threats

Although no explosives have been found so far, security officials are taking no chances. The sequence of threats across multiple government establishments has prompted concern among law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Investigations are underway to trace the origin of these emails and assess whether there is any coordinated effort behind them.

Authorities have urged the public to remain calm but vigilant, and have assured that all necessary precautions are being taken.