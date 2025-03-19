Bombay High Court Waives Cooling-Off Period for Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce

In a significant ruling, the Bombay High Court has waived the mandatory six-month cooling-off period for Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his estranged wife, Dhanashree Verma, allowing their mutual divorce to proceed without delay.

The court also directed the family court to finalize the divorce decree by Thursday, considering Chahal’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 commitments.

Court Cites Prolonged Separation and Settlement Compliance

The High Court considered the fact that Chahal and Verma had been living separately for over two and a half years. The court also took into account their mediated settlement, which includes a ₹4.75 crore alimony agreement.

Justice Madhav Jamdar, who presided over the case, ruled in favor of the waiver, acknowledging that the settlement was in compliance and that there was no possibility of reconciliation between the couple.

Family Court’s Initial Rejection and High Court’s Intervention

Chahal and Verma, who married in December 2020 and separated in June 2022, had jointly filed for divorce on February 5, 2024, requesting an exemption from the six-month cooling-off period under Section 13B(2) of the Hindu Marriage Act.

However, the family court rejected their plea on February 20, 2024, citing partial compliance with their settlement. The court noted that Chahal had transferred only ₹2.37 crore of the ₹4.75 crore alimony.

After this, the couple appealed to the High Court, which ruled that the remaining alimony payment could be made post-divorce, thus overruling the family court’s decision.

Supreme Court Precedent and Finalization of Divorce

A 2017 Supreme Court ruling allows courts to waive the cooling-off period if there is no chance of reunion. In Chahal and Verma’s case, the Bombay High Court found their prolonged separation and full compliance with the agreement sufficient grounds for exemption.

With the waiver granted, the family court will now issue the final divorce decree by Thursday, legally ending their marriage.

Key Takeaways from the Case

This ruling sets a precedent for mutual divorce cases, reinforcing the judiciary’s stance on speedy legal resolutions when reconciliation is not possible.