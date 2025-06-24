Bonalu Festivities in Twin Cities: Prominent Leaders Set to Offer Silk offeringat Temples
The Telangana government is making elaborate arrangements to celebrate the state’s iconic Bonalu festival with cultural and spiritual grandeur.
Hyderabad: The Telangana government is making elaborate arrangements to celebrate the state’s iconic Bonalu festival with cultural and spiritual grandeur. As part of the official celebrations, the Endowments and Charitable Department has announced the names of ministers and senior leaders who will present silk garments (pattu vastralu) to various deities in twin cities’ temples on behalf of the government.
Table of Contents
CM Revanth Reddy to Visit Ujjaini Mahankali Temple
On July 13, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will visit the Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad. Following tradition, he will offer pattu vastralu to the presiding deity on behalf of the state government.
Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka at Lal Darwaza Temple
On August 20, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will present silk offerings at the Simhavahini Mahankali Temple at Lal Darwaza, another prominent center of Bonalu festivities.
Ministers Assigned to Key Temples Across Hyderabad
Several ministers will represent the government at major temples during the Bonalu season:
- Uttam Kumar Reddy – Mahankali Sahita Mahakaleshwara Temple, Nacharam
- Damodar Rajanarasimha – Darbar Maisamma Temple, Karwan
- Komatireddy Venkat Reddy – Bhagyalakshmi Temple, Charminar
- Duddilla Sridhar Babu – Akkanna Madanna Temple, Haribowli
- Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy – Katta Maisamma Temple, Chilakalaguda
- Konda Surekha & Ponnam Prabhakar – Ellamma Pochamma Temple, Balkampet (August 1)
Additional Ministerial Visits Scheduled for August 20
On August 20, the following leaders will continue the traditional presentation of silk offerings:
- Tummala Nageswara Rao – Nallapochamma Temple, Subzimandi
- Sithakka – Khila Maisamma Temple, NTR Nagar
- Jupally Krishna Rao – Mahankali Temple, Mir Alam Mandi
- Gaddam Vivek Venkataswamy – Mutyalamma Temple, BHEL
- Vakiti Sridhar – Mahankali Temple, Gaulipura
- Adluri Laxman Kumar – Jagadamba Temple, Sultan Shahi
- Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar – Jagadamba Mahankali Temple, Golconda Fort
- Gutta Sukhender Reddy – Mahankali Temple, Uppuguda
- Anil Kumar Yadav (RS MP) – Bangaru Maisamma Temple, Boyiguda
- Gadwal Vijayalakshmi (GHMC Mayor) – Bangaru Maisamma Temple, Haribowli
- Banda Prakash (Council Deputy Chairman) – Mahankali Temple, Amberpet
- Deputy Speaker Jatoth Ramachander Naik – Darbar Maisamma Temple, Aliabad
Cultural and Spiritual Heritage at the Forefront
Bonalu is one of the most revered festivals in Telangana, celebrated in honor of Goddess Mahankali. The government’s participation through ministerial offerings highlights its commitment to preserving and promoting Telangana’s spiritual and cultural identity.