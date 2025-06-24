Bonalu Festivities in Twin Cities: Prominent Leaders Set to Offer Silk offeringat Temples

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is making elaborate arrangements to celebrate the state’s iconic Bonalu festival with cultural and spiritual grandeur. As part of the official celebrations, the Endowments and Charitable Department has announced the names of ministers and senior leaders who will present silk garments (pattu vastralu) to various deities in twin cities’ temples on behalf of the government.

CM Revanth Reddy to Visit Ujjaini Mahankali Temple

On July 13, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will visit the Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad. Following tradition, he will offer pattu vastralu to the presiding deity on behalf of the state government.

Also Read: Big B: In our early years ma, babuji gave prominence to sanskaar

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka at Lal Darwaza Temple

On August 20, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will present silk offerings at the Simhavahini Mahankali Temple at Lal Darwaza, another prominent center of Bonalu festivities.

Ministers Assigned to Key Temples Across Hyderabad

Several ministers will represent the government at major temples during the Bonalu season:

Uttam Kumar Reddy – Mahankali Sahita Mahakaleshwara Temple, Nacharam

– Mahankali Sahita Mahakaleshwara Temple, Nacharam Damodar Rajanarasimha – Darbar Maisamma Temple, Karwan

– Darbar Maisamma Temple, Karwan Komatireddy Venkat Reddy – Bhagyalakshmi Temple, Charminar

– Bhagyalakshmi Temple, Charminar Duddilla Sridhar Babu – Akkanna Madanna Temple, Haribowli

– Akkanna Madanna Temple, Haribowli Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy – Katta Maisamma Temple, Chilakalaguda

– Katta Maisamma Temple, Chilakalaguda Konda Surekha & Ponnam Prabhakar – Ellamma Pochamma Temple, Balkampet (August 1)

Additional Ministerial Visits Scheduled for August 20

On August 20, the following leaders will continue the traditional presentation of silk offerings:

Tummala Nageswara Rao – Nallapochamma Temple, Subzimandi

– Nallapochamma Temple, Subzimandi Sithakka – Khila Maisamma Temple, NTR Nagar

– Khila Maisamma Temple, NTR Nagar Jupally Krishna Rao – Mahankali Temple, Mir Alam Mandi

– Mahankali Temple, Mir Alam Mandi Gaddam Vivek Venkataswamy – Mutyalamma Temple, BHEL

– Mutyalamma Temple, BHEL Vakiti Sridhar – Mahankali Temple, Gaulipura

– Mahankali Temple, Gaulipura Adluri Laxman Kumar – Jagadamba Temple, Sultan Shahi

– Jagadamba Temple, Sultan Shahi Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar – Jagadamba Mahankali Temple, Golconda Fort

– Jagadamba Mahankali Temple, Golconda Fort Gutta Sukhender Reddy – Mahankali Temple, Uppuguda

– Mahankali Temple, Uppuguda Anil Kumar Yadav (RS MP) – Bangaru Maisamma Temple, Boyiguda

– Bangaru Maisamma Temple, Boyiguda Gadwal Vijayalakshmi (GHMC Mayor) – Bangaru Maisamma Temple, Haribowli

– Bangaru Maisamma Temple, Haribowli Banda Prakash (Council Deputy Chairman) – Mahankali Temple, Amberpet

– Mahankali Temple, Amberpet Deputy Speaker Jatoth Ramachander Naik – Darbar Maisamma Temple, Aliabad

Cultural and Spiritual Heritage at the Forefront

Bonalu is one of the most revered festivals in Telangana, celebrated in honor of Goddess Mahankali. The government’s participation through ministerial offerings highlights its commitment to preserving and promoting Telangana’s spiritual and cultural identity.