Bone-Chilling Temperatures Grip Kashmir Amid Harsh Winter Conditions

Srinagar: The winter chill in Kashmir has intensified as minimum temperatures across Jammu and Kashmir have dropped to freezing levels, with Srinagar recording a bone-chilling minus 7.3°C. The frigid temperatures have caused considerable discomfort across the Region as Kashmir enters its most severe winter, Chillai Kalan.

Record Low Temperatures in Kashmir Valley

The Kashmir Valley is experiencing some of the season’s coldest temperatures. Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, reported a minimum temperature of minus 7.3°C. At the same time, the famous hill stations of Gulmarg and Pahalgam saw temperatures plummeting to minus 6.6°C and minus 8.4°C, respectively.

Other areas in the Jammu division also experienced a significant drop in temperature. Jammu city recorded a relatively milder 7.1°C, while Katra recorded 6.7°C. In contrast, the higher altitudes like Batote reported temperatures just above freezing at 0.7°C. The areas of Banihal and Bhaderwah saw sub-zero temperatures of minus 1.3°C and minus 1.6°C, respectively.

Chillai Kalan Brings Extreme Cold to the Region

The onset of Chillai Kalan, Kashmir’s 40-day-long harsh winter, began on December 21 and has already made its presence felt. During this time, the Valley experiences some of the most severe cold weather, with temperatures regularly dipping below freezing. The bone-chilling winds from snow-covered mountain peaks add to the intensity of the cold.

This severe winter affects daily life, especially in the mornings when water taps freeze, making it difficult for residents to access water. Roads become hazardous as they turn icy and slippery, posing a risk to commuters. Many water bodies like rivers, lakes, and streams are partially frozen, further impacting transportation and daily activities.

Struggles of Boatmen on Dal Lake

The freezing temperatures are particularly challenging for the iconic boatmen of Dal Lake and other lakes in the Region. As the surface of the lakes freezes, boatmen are forced to break through layers of ice to navigate through the waters. The freezing conditions make it increasingly difficult for them to continue their usual activities, and they are left battling the elements to ensure their livelihoods.

Coping with the Cold: Traditional and Modern Solutions

As temperatures continue to drop, Kashmiris have adapted to the extreme cold using traditional and modern heating methods. The kangri, a traditional firepot woven from willow wicker, is a common sight across Kashmir. People place the kangri under their woolen overgarments, known as pherans, to provide warmth during the biting cold.

However, modern heating methods are proving to be unreliable this winter. The Region has faced persistent power shortages, leading to unscheduled power outages and curtailments. This has made using electric heaters and other appliances for warmth a risky proposition for locals, as these outages leave them without reliable heat sources during the harsh winter months.

Weather Outlook for the Coming Week

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Meteorological Department, the Region’s weather will remain unpredictable until the first week of January. While no significant change in temperatures is anticipated, the department has forecast light rainfall in the Jammu division and cloudy weather across the Region on December 28.

Locals prepare for another month of intense cold as the region braces for more sub-zero temperatures and challenging weather conditions. The effects of the Chillai Kalan are expected to persist until the end of January, with temperatures remaining well below freezing in most areas.

Preparing for a Harsh Winter in Kashmir

The extreme cold gripping Kashmir is a reminder of the Region’s harsh winter conditions, where life slows down under the weight of sub-zero temperatures and snow-covered landscapes. As locals adjust to the ongoing challenges of Chillai Kalan, they rely on traditional practices and modern solutions to stay warm, navigating frozen lakes and icy roads with resilience.

With the unpredictable weather set to continue in the coming days, residents of Jammu and Kashmir remain vigilant, hoping for a respite from the biting cold that defines the winter months in this picturesque yet harsh Region.