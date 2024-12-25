Boney Kapoor submits master plan for Noida Film City

Noida: Filmmaker Boney Kapoor and Bhutani Infra-backed firm Bayview Projects has submitted the master plan for the development of the first phase of the much-anticipated Noida International Film City and hopes to complete the work within three years post approval, officials have said.

For Bayview Projects, Kapoor submitted the master plan to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Tuesday.

YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh confirmed receiving the master plan and told reporters, “It will be our endeavour to ensure that the plan is approved at the earliest if it conforms to all norms and guidelines.”

The ambitious project of the Uttar Pradesh government is to be built on a 1,000-acre land in a public-private partnership in Sector 21 of YEIDA along the Yamuna Expressway near Delhi. About 230 acre will be developed in the first phase.

Bayview Projects won the bid on January 31 with the offering of 18 per cent revenue share to the Uttar Pradesh government – the highest among four bidders.

Addressing the media alongside Singh, Kapoor detailed his vision for the film city’s development, emphasising its potential to revolutionise filmmaking in India and attract global talent.

Kapoor said the first phase of the project would include the completion of sound stages and a dedicated film university.

Also Read: Agastya Nanda joins Ranbir Kapoor for Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch

“The university is being built to train talent from across the country, particularly Uttar Pradesh, enabling individuals to come with a script and leave with a complete film,” Kapoor said.

Facilities will encompass all aspects of production, including post-production, he added.

“Filmmakers won’t need to go elsewhere for resources. Everything, including ?equipment and infrastructure, will be available right here,” he said.

The first phase, targeted for completion within three years, will serve as a foundation for expanding the film city, he said.

Kapoor plans to invite filmmakers from around the world to utilise the infrastructure. “Our aim is to make this a one-stop destination for filmmaking,” he added.

Kapoor outlined several standout features of the film city like Virtual Studios, underwater filming facilities, etc.

Additionally, there will be a designated floor equipped with advanced technology to replace traditional green screens, enabling actors to visualise scenes on LED screens in real-time, he said.

There will also be large water tanks for shooting complex underwater scenes and ship-based sequences, he added.

Kapoor envisions a setup similar to Parliament’s visitor galleries, where the public can witness live shooting and interact with directors or actors during breaks, depending on their convenience.

Drawing parallels to international filmmaking hubs, Kapoor expressed confidence in positioning Noida International Film City as a global destination.

“Once Phase One is ready, we’ll reach out to international filmmakers and directors who’ve shifted from Los Angeles to Canada, Italy, and Spain. Our aim is to provide them with world-class facilities at significantly reduced costs? potentially saving up to 50 per cent,” he said.

Kapoor also highlighted the importance of government incentives.

“Just as other countries offer subsidies, we’ll work with the central and state governments to secure incentives for filmmakers, making this destination more attractive.”

Beyond filmmaking, the film city will also feature auditoriums, hotels, and food and beverage setups, transforming it into a tourist destination.

Kapoor said, “Mathura is just an hour-and-a-half away. With proper hospitality, this area could become a magnet for visitors seeking a blend of filmmaking and tourism.”

Kapoor also shared plans to begin shooting a film of his own in the Noida Film City to inspire confidence in the project.

“I aim to start with one of my own films here after March. Filmmakers often follow trends, and if I lead by example, others will see the potential of this facility.”