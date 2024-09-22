BookMyShow Crashes as Coldplay India 2025 Ticket Sales Begin

In a highly anticipated event, BookMyShow’s website and mobile application experienced a significant crash just as ticket sales for British band Coldplay’s upcoming performances in India commenced at 12 PM IST.

This will be Coldplay’s first concert in India since 2016, with performances scheduled at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on January 18 and 19, 2025.

Fans eagerly awaited the ticket launch, but were met with disappointment as the platform failed to handle the overwhelming traffic. Many took to social media, particularly X, to express their frustrations. One user tweeted, “Dear @bookmyshow, if you get exclusive rights to sell a concert, at least be prepared for it. #ColdplayIndia #Coldplay.” Another lamented, “Yeah… I don’t think anyone is getting those Coldplay tickets in India… You tried, BookMyShow. Were you able to?”

Before the sale began, BookMyShow announced that each individual could purchase a maximum of four tickets, down from the previous limit of eight. Ticket prices ranged from ₹3,500 to ₹12,500, with standing floor tickets priced at ₹6,450 and lounge tickets at ₹35,000.

As fans attempted to secure their tickets, many reported error messages and delays on both the website and the app, exacerbating their disappointment. The failure of BookMyShow to manage the demand for such a high-profile event has raised questions about their readiness for major ticket sales, particularly for iconic performances like Coldplay’s.

The crash not only hindered ticket sales but also sparked a wave of online criticism, leaving many fans disheartened as they hoped to witness Coldplay’s long-awaited return to Indian stages.