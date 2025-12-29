Border 2’s ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ teaser brings together Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, and Diljit Dosanjh

Mumbai: The much-anticipated teaser for Border 2’s song, “Ghar Kab Aaoge,” has been released by the makers.

It brings together a stellar lineup of singers, including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh. On Monday, the makers took to Instagram to share the teaser of the song and captioned it, “The greatest musical collaboration in the history of Indian cinema, bringing back an iconic song across generations. #GharKabAaoge out on 2nd Jan. #Border2 releasing in cinemas on 23rd Jan 2026. #GharKabAaoge teaser out now.”

The full song will be launched on 2nd January 2026, at a grand launch event at Longewala-Tanot, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The team behind these timeless classic returns, with music by Anu Malik, reimagined by Mithoon, and new lyrics contributed by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, building on the enduring legacy of the original penned by Javed Akhtar.

The original song ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ from the 1999-released war drama “Border” was sung by Sonu Nigam and Roopkumar Rathod. The lyrics of the much-loved song were penned by Javed Akhtar, and it featured Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and Jackie Shroff.

Directed by Anurag Singh, “Border 2” brings together a powerful ensemble led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh. The upcoming film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, “Border 2” is slated to hit theatres on January 23rd 2026.

Talking about his role, Varun recently shared that portraying a soldier on screen demanded both physical stamina and mental discipline. “Border 2” demanded a different level of physical and mental discipline, especially since we were shooting at real locations like Babina, and such situations really put you in the mindset of a soldier. You’re out there all day, often in tough conditions, so fitness becomes less about looking a certain way and more about stamina and recovery.”