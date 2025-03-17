New Delhi: FC Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez has been ruled out of the Spanish National Team squad due to a knee injury, as confirmed by a medical report from his club. In his place, head coach Luis de la Fuente has called up Dean Huijsen from AFC Bournemouth, marking his first senior call-up for Spain.

Huijsen Moves from U21 to Senior Squad

Initially, Huijsen was part of Spain’s U21 squad, selected by coach Santi Denia. However, with Martinez’s injury, the 19-year-old Bournemouth center-back has been promoted to the senior team.

Special Squad Announcement from Valencia

Spain’s squad list was announced from Valencia, a city that suffered significant storm destruction last October. The announcement was made in a unique way—by four young footballers from towns most affected by the disaster:

Jorge Greus (Paiporta Club de Futbol)

(Paiporta Club de Futbol) David Serra (Unio Benetusser Favara)

(Unio Benetusser Favara) Mario Garcia (Union Deportiva Aldaia)

(Union Deportiva Aldaia) Jorge Monforte (Catarroja CF)

These players revealed the 27-man squad for Spain’s UEFA Nations League quarter-finals.

Spain’s UEFA Nations League Matches

The defending European champions will play two crucial matches:

March 20: Against the Netherlands in Rotterdam

Against the in March 23: Against the Netherlands in Valencia

Full Spain Squad for UEFA Nations League Quarter-Finals

Goalkeepers:

Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao)

(Athletic Bilbao) David Raya (Arsenal/ENG)

(Arsenal/ENG) Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad)

Defenders:

Oscar Mingueza (Celta Vigo)

(Celta Vigo) Dean Huijsen (AFC Bournemouth)

(AFC Bournemouth) Pedro Porro (Tottenham/ENG)

(Tottenham/ENG) Robin Le Normand (Atletico Madrid)

(Atletico Madrid) Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona)

(Barcelona) Raul Asencio (Real Madrid)

(Real Madrid) Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen/GER)

(Bayer Leverkusen/GER) Marc Cucurella (Chelsea/ENG)

Midfielders:

Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad)

(Real Sociedad) Marc Casado (Barcelona)

(Barcelona) Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA)

(Paris Saint-Germain/FRA) Mikel Merino (Arsenal/ENG)

(Arsenal/ENG) Alex Baena (Villarreal)

(Villarreal) Pedri (Barcelona)

Forwards: