Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen Receives First Senior Call-Up for Spain, Replaces Injured Inigo Martinez

FC Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez has been ruled out of the Spanish National Team squad due to a knee injury, as confirmed by a medical report from his club.

New Delhi: FC Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez has been ruled out of the Spanish National Team squad due to a knee injury, as confirmed by a medical report from his club. In his place, head coach Luis de la Fuente has called up Dean Huijsen from AFC Bournemouth, marking his first senior call-up for Spain.

Huijsen Moves from U21 to Senior Squad

Initially, Huijsen was part of Spain’s U21 squad, selected by coach Santi Denia. However, with Martinez’s injury, the 19-year-old Bournemouth center-back has been promoted to the senior team.

Special Squad Announcement from Valencia

Spain’s squad list was announced from Valencia, a city that suffered significant storm destruction last October. The announcement was made in a unique way—by four young footballers from towns most affected by the disaster:

  • Jorge Greus (Paiporta Club de Futbol)
  • David Serra (Unio Benetusser Favara)
  • Mario Garcia (Union Deportiva Aldaia)
  • Jorge Monforte (Catarroja CF)

These players revealed the 27-man squad for Spain’s UEFA Nations League quarter-finals.

Spain’s UEFA Nations League Matches

The defending European champions will play two crucial matches:

  • March 20: Against the Netherlands in Rotterdam
  • March 23: Against the Netherlands in Valencia

Full Spain Squad for UEFA Nations League Quarter-Finals

Goalkeepers:

  • Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao)
  • David Raya (Arsenal/ENG)
  • Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad)

Defenders:

  • Oscar Mingueza (Celta Vigo)
  • Dean Huijsen (AFC Bournemouth)
  • Pedro Porro (Tottenham/ENG)
  • Robin Le Normand (Atletico Madrid)
  • Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona)
  • Raul Asencio (Real Madrid)
  • Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen/GER)
  • Marc Cucurella (Chelsea/ENG)

Midfielders:

  • Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad)
  • Marc Casado (Barcelona)
  • Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA)
  • Mikel Merino (Arsenal/ENG)
  • Alex Baena (Villarreal)
  • Pedri (Barcelona)

Forwards:

  • Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)
  • Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao)
  • Ferran Torres (Barcelona)
  • Yeremy Pino (Villarreal)
  • Dani Olmo (Barcelona)
  • Ayoze (Villarreal)
  • Alvaro Morata (Galatasaray/TUR)
  • Bryan Zaragoza (Osasuna)
  • Samu (Porto/POR)
  • Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

