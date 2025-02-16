‘Bad Guy Stole My Money’: Boy Calls Police on Father for Taking His New Year Gift

Lanzhou, Gansu Province: A young boy in Lanzhou, Gansu Province, recently made headlines after calling the police to report that a “bad guy” had stolen his money, only for the alleged thief to be revealed as his own father. The incident, which occurred in early February, has captured the attention of social media users in China, amused by the child’s innocent yet earnest complaint.

A Child’s Call for Help: “A Bad Guy Stole My Money”

According to the South China Morning Post, the young boy dialed the local police and urgently explained that a “bad guy” had come into his home and taken his money. The police immediately responded to the call, and upon arriving at the scene, they quickly discovered that the so-called “bad guy” was none other than the boy’s father.

The boy’s concern was tied to a common practice during the Lunar New Year celebrations in China, where adults give children, red envelopes filled with money as a symbolic gesture of good fortune. However, it is also common for parents to take custody of these envelopes and manage the funds for their children. In this case, the boy’s father had likely taken the envelope to manage it, which led to the misunderstanding.

A Common Tradition with a Twist

While the boy’s call may seem unusual, it sheds light on a cultural tradition in China where red envelopes (or hongbao) are filled with money and given to children during festive occasions such as the Lunar New Year. These envelopes are meant to bring good luck, and many children eagerly anticipate receiving them. However, as in this case, parents often hold on to the money to prevent children from misusing it or to manage it for future use.

The police response, though well-intentioned, ended with a humorous twist as the father was revealed to be the one who had unintentionally caused the confusion. Social media users have been amused by the incident, with many sharing lighthearted comments about the child’s genuine belief that a “bad guy” had invaded the home.

A Previous Case of Police Intervention Over Family Matters

This isn’t the first time a child in China has called the police to intervene in family matters. Earlier in January, a 10-year-old boy from Yongning County, China, called the police to report that his father was hiding illegal poppy pods at home after being scolded for not finishing his homework. In an unusual twist, the boy ran out of the house, borrowed a phone from a shopkeeper, and made the report. Although the police investigation revealed no illegal substances, the incident once again highlighted how children might turn to authorities when they feel unfairly treated or misunderstood by their parents.

The Rise of Child-Led Calls for Police Intervention

These incidents serve as a lighthearted reminder of how family dynamics can sometimes lead to unexpected or comical outcomes. Whether it is a child seeking justice for a perceived wrong, or simply misunderstanding a family tradition, these events have sparked amusement among the public while also highlighting the importance of communication within families. As social media users continue to laugh at the boy’s innocent complaint, the story serves as a reminder that even in the most serious matters, a little bit of humor can emerge.

