Hyderabad Tragedy: 3-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Apartment Swimming Pool

Hyderabad: A heartbreaking incident was reported from Nizampet, where a three-year-old boy died after accidentally falling into a swimming pool at a gated community. The incident has raised serious concerns over swimming pool safety and lack of supervision in residential apartments.

What Happened at the Gated Community?

The child, identified as Arjun, was staying at his grandmother’s house in Vertex Prime Gated Community located in Hydernagar. His parents, who live in Chintal, had left him there due to a series of holidays.

On the day of the incident, Arjun was playing in the apartment premises when he accidentally fell into the swimming pool. Tragically, no one noticed the child entering the pool, and he drowned.

Child Found Floating in Pool

Family members became worried after the child was missing for some time. During the search, they found him floating in the swimming pool. The child was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Nizampet, but doctors declared him brought dead.

Parents Allege Negligence

The grieving parents alleged that the tragedy occurred due to lack of basic safety measures at the swimming pool.

Allegations Made by the Family

No caretaker or lifeguard was present at the swimming pool

was present at the swimming pool No supervision of CCTV cameras , even on weekends

, even on weekends Swimming pool area allegedly left unsecured

They claimed that proper monitoring could have prevented the loss of their child.

Police Register Case, Probe Underway

After receiving information, the Hyderabad Police reached the spot. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine whether there was negligence on the part of the apartment management.

Safety Concerns in Residential Apartments

The tragic death has once again highlighted the urgent need for strict safety protocols at swimming pools in gated communities, especially where children are present.

Residents and child safety activists are demanding:

Mandatory lifeguards at apartment pools

Restricted access to pools for children

Functional CCTV monitoring at all times

