Boy found dead with dog bite injuries in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A six-year-old boy was found dead with dog bite injuries on his body near a dumping yard here on Wednesday, police said.

However, a civic official said the cause of death was not known and it cannot be immediately confirmed that the boy died in a stray dog attack.

The body was swollen and is suspected that he might have fallen into a water body adjacent to the dump yard.

It was not clear when the dogs bit the boy, the official said adding that the cause of death can be ascertained only after post-mortem examination.

The boy stayed near the dumping yard along with his father and grandmother and used to play with the dogs at the yard, they said.

On Tuesday evening, he was playing with dogs and did not return home.

Locals found the boy’s body on Wednesday morning and alerted the police, who reached the spot and found dog bite marks on the boy’s back.

The boy’s grandmother in a complaint to the police stated that the boy died due to injuries caused by dog bites.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.