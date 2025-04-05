Bracewell Lauds Team Effort as Dominant NZ Seal 3-0 ODI Series Whitewash vs Pakistan

Mount Maunganui: Stand-in skipper Michael Bracewell hailed a complete team performance as New Zealand wrapped up a clinical 43-run win over Pakistan in the third and final ODI at Mount Maunganui on Saturday, sealing a 3-0 series whitewash. In a rain-curtailed contest at Bay Oval, the Black Caps once again showcased their depth and discipline, ending the home summer on a high note.

Bracewell Leads from the Front

“It was an enjoyable day, always nice to finish the season on a high,” said Bracewell, who led by example with a blistering 59 off 40 balls. “We wanted to put up a good performance in front of a great crowd, and we’re thankful we managed to do that.”

He praised the efforts of the ground staff: “Wicket played well, credit to the groundsmen (after the relentless rain), thought it was a great game of cricket. Obviously a reduced one, but enjoyable. With the reduced number of resources, you get a chance to put down the foot a little bit earlier.”

New Zealand Post Competitive Total

Asked to bat first in a 42-over-a-side game, New Zealand posted a competitive 264/8, with Bracewell’s late fireworks complemented by a composed half-century from youngster Rhys Mariu in just his second ODI. Despite challenging conditions, the skipper applauded the pitch preparation and emphasized the importance of team contributions:

“Seeing the guys come in and do well is most pleasing, and winning the series is an added bonus. It was great to see different guys step up at different times.”

Pakistan Start Strong, But Collapse Under Pressure

Pakistan began their chase steadily, with captain Babar Azam scoring a fluent half-century. However, after his dismissal, the innings unraveled quickly. New Zealand’s bowlers maintained relentless pressure, led by the in-form Ben Sears, who took his second consecutive five-wicket haul, finishing with 5/34.

Bowlers Earn Praise for Dominant Series

Bracewell was full of praise for his bowling unit—particularly Sears, Jacob Duffy, and Nathan Smith—who collectively claimed 22 wickets over the three matches