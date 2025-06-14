Breaking: Fire Breaks Out At CCS Building, Janpath Road, Delhi; Rescue Ops Underway

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at the under-construction CCS Building located on Delhi’s prominent Janpath Road. The incident triggered an immediate emergency response as thick smoke billowed from the site.

13 Fire Tenders Rushed to The Spot

Upon receiving the alert, thirteen fire tenders were quickly dispatched to the scene. Firefighters are actively battling the flames to bring the situation under control. The fire department continues its efforts to fully douse the blaze and prevent any further spread.

All Workers Safely Evacuated

In a precautionary measure, all construction workers present at the site were safely evacuated. Authorities confirmed that no injuries or casualties have been reported so far, ensuring the safety of personnel remains the top priority.

Cause of Fire Yet to Be Determined

At present, the cause of the fire remains unknown. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact source and reason behind the outbreak. Further updates and detailed reports are awaited as the situation develops.

Authorities on High Alert

Delhi Police, fire department officials, and emergency services are closely monitoring the situation. Traffic diversions have been implemented in the surrounding area to facilitate firefighting operations and ensure public safety.

Officials are expected to release more details once the fire is fully controlled and investigations provide clearer information.