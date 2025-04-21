Breaking News: Good News for 10th Class Students – AP SSC Results Date Announced!

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has given a major update for students across the state. The AP SSC 10th Results 2024 will be officially announced on April 23, according to a statement released by the Department of School Education.

Nara Lokesh to Announce the Results

Education Minister Nara Lokesh will be releasing the results during a press conference on April 23. Over 6.19 lakh students appeared for the SSC board exams this year, and they are eagerly awaiting their results.

Massive Participation in AP SSC Exams 2024

This year, a total of 6,19,275 students took part in the SSC public examinations. The evaluation process has been completed and the department is now ready to publish the scores.

AP Inter Results Already Out, Telangana Inter Results Next

Earlier this month, AP Intermediate Results 2024 were already released. Students across the state checked their scores through the official BIEAP portal. Meanwhile, neighboring Telangana is set to release its Inter Results 2024 tomorrow, adding to the anticipation among students and parents.

Where to Check AP SSC 10th Results 2024?

Students can check their results through the following official websites:

Students will need their hall ticket number to access their scorecards online.