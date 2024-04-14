Breaking News: Iran Strikes Israel, Unleashes Swarm of Drones and Missiles on Zionist Territory

Tehran: Iran has launched a barrage of drones and missiles targeting Israel, confirmed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The IRGC announced on Saturday evening that they conducted the operation “True Promise” against Israel, utilizing drones and missiles. It was stated that this action is in retaliation for “Israeli crimes.”

Military sources informed Reuters that Syria has also put its capital Damascus and major military bases on high alert in anticipation of possible Israeli attacks.

Meanwhile, Iraq, Jordan, and Israel have announced the closure of their airspace.

It’s worth noting that Iran’s response comes almost two weeks after the killing of seven IRGC members in an Israeli attack on an Iranian consulate in Syria.

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated late Saturday that Iran launched unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from its own territory towards Israeli territory.

He stated in a televised address that they are on high alert and prepared. It will take several hours for drones to reach Israeli airspace.

Israel has been on high alert since it’s attack on Iranian Consulate in Damascus on April 1, although it has not commented on the attack.

Iran has expressed its determination to retaliate, with expectations of a retaliatory strike, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated earlier this week that Israel is prepared to directly confront Iran.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant stated that Israel is closely monitoring planned attacks against it by Iran and its allies in the region.

Washington has also confirmed Iranian attacks on Israel. It stated that Iran has initiated aerial attacks against Israel, the effects of which will be seen in a few hours.

At the same time, Adrian Watson, spokesperson for the National Security Council, stated in a statement that President Biden is being regularly updated by his national security team, and Israeli authorities are in constant contact with American partners and allies.