Breaking: Telangana Inter Results to Be Announced on This Date – Official Confirmation Released

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially announced the release date for the Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Results 2025. Students who appeared for the exams between March 5 and March 25 can now mark their calendars, as the much-awaited results will be declared on April 22 at 11:00 AM.

Nearly 10 Lakh Students Appeared for TS Inter Exams 2024

This year, a total of 9,96,971 students appeared for the Telangana Intermediate Public Examinations across the state. The exams were conducted smoothly for both 1st and 2nd year students, and the evaluation process has been completed, according to official sources.

Result Declaration to Be Held at TSBIE Office in Nampally

The official result announcement ceremony will take place at the Intermediate Board office in Nampally, Hyderabad. Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will be releasing the results, alongside TSBIE Secretary Krishna Aditya and other senior officials.

Where and How to Check Telangana Inter Results 2024

Students can check their results online after 11:00 AM on April 22, 2024, through the following official websites:

It is advised to keep hall ticket numbers ready for quick access to results.

Double Verification and Computerization Completed

Officials stated that the paper evaluation and double verification process have been successfully completed. The digitization of marks is nearly done, ensuring error-free and transparent results.