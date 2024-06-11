Breaking: US President’s Son Hunter Biden Convicted in Firearms Case, Faces 25 Years in Jail

New York: US President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, has been convicted in a firearms case, according to a US jury on Tuesday. He was found guilty of all three charges related to firearms possession.

If convicted, Biden could face a maximum penalty of 25 years. However, as a first-time offender, it’s more likely that he will receive a lesser sentence.

Although President Biden has the power to pardon his son, he has repeatedly stated that he will not do so if Hunter is found guilty.

This is the first time that a US President’s child has been tried and convicted on criminal charges.

Hunter Biden was charged with two counts of providing false information on a form he filled out when purchasing a Colt Cobra revolver back in 2018. He had wrongly stated that he was not using drugs at the time, which contradicted what he had previously mentioned in his autobiography. The third charge accuses him of using narcotics while in possession of a firearm.

Biden had pleaded not guilty to these charges.

In addition to this trial, Hunter Biden is also facing a separate trial in September for tax evasion.