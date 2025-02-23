Andhra PradeshSocial Media

Watch: From Wedding Mandap to Exam Hall: Bride Appears for Group-2 Exam in Bridal Attire

In an inspiring display of determination, a newlywed bride arrived at the exam center in her wedding attire to take the Group-2 examination.

Mohammed Yousuf23 February 2025 - 13:52
Tirupati: In an inspiring display of determination, a newlywed bride arrived at the exam center in her wedding attire to take the Group-2 examination.

Mamatha, a resident of Chittoor district, got married early in the morning at around 6 AM. However, instead of celebrating her special day with traditional post-wedding rituals, she prioritized her academic aspirations. She reached the Sri Padmavathi Women’s Degree College in Tirupati to appear for the competitive examination.

Also Read: CM Chandrababu Naidu Expresses Anger Over APPSC, Demands Postponement of Group 2 Exams

Her dedication has earned praise from many, with people admiring her commitment to education despite the significance of her wedding day. This act has become a symbol of perseverance and the importance of balancing personal and professional aspirations.

