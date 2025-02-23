Watch: From Wedding Mandap to Exam Hall: Bride Appears for Group-2 Exam in Bridal Attire

Tirupati: In an inspiring display of determination, a newlywed bride arrived at the exam center in her wedding attire to take the Group-2 examination.

Mamatha, a resident of Chittoor district, got married early in the morning at around 6 AM. However, instead of celebrating her special day with traditional post-wedding rituals, she prioritized her academic aspirations. She reached the Sri Padmavathi Women’s Degree College in Tirupati to appear for the competitive examination.

Her dedication has earned praise from many, with people admiring her commitment to education despite the significance of her wedding day. This act has become a symbol of perseverance and the importance of balancing personal and professional aspirations.