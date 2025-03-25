Just 15 Days After Tying the Knot, Bride Plots Husband’s Murder to Get Back with Ex-Lover

Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh – In a shocking case reminiscent of the recent #MeerutCase, a 25-year-old man was allegedly murdered by a contract killer hired by his own wife and her lover. The incident took place just 15 days after his wedding, sending shockwaves through the region.

According to the police, the victim, Dileep Yadav, was attacked on March 19 and succumbed to his injuries on the night of March 21. Investigations revealed a chilling murder-for-hire conspiracy planned by Dileep’s wife Pragati Yadav, her lover Anurag Yadav alias Bablu alias Manoj Yadav, and a contract killer Ramji Chaudhary, who was paid ₹2 lakh for the murder.

Victim Lured and Shot in a Field

On March 19, Sahar SHO Pankaj Mishra said police received a report about a man found grievously injured in a field. Dileep was first taken to the Bidhuna Community Health Centre, and later shifted to hospitals in Saifai, Gwalior, Agra, and finally Auraiya, where he passed away.

Dileep, a hydra driver by profession, had married Pragati on March 5, 2025. However, police investigations found that Pragati was unwilling in the marriage and maintained a romantic relationship with Anurag Yadav from her village. Displeased with her marital life, she allegedly planned Dileep’s murder to be with Anurag and live off Dileep’s supposed wealth.

Murder Planned, Contract Killer Hired

Pragati allegedly convinced Anurag that if Dileep was eliminated, they could lead a better life together. With help from Anurag and his associate Bablu alias Manoj, the trio hired contract killer Ramji Chaudhary. On March 19, Ramji lured Dileep to a field and shot him, assuming he had died.

Arrests Made, Investigation Ongoing

Superintendent of Police Abhijeet R Shankar confirmed the arrests of all three accused. CCTV footage played a key role in identifying them. The police first arrested Ramji Chaudhary, recovering a pistol and two live cartridges from his possession. Subsequently, Anurag Yadav and Pragati Yadav were also arrested.

The case is under further investigation, with police looking into all angles surrounding the conspiracy.