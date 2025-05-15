Brilliant Idea, Boss! Tailoring Services Right at Your Doorstep

In today’s fast-paced world, every individual faces challenges. But it is how one deals with them that defines success. Sheik Kalesha, a tailor from Vanukuru village in Penamaluru Mandal of Krishna District, Andhra Pradesh, is a living example of this mindset. Amid dwindling income and stiff competition from readymade and designer clothing stores, this ordinary tailor came up with an extraordinary idea — Mobile Tailoring Services.

Traditional Tailoring Faces Modern Challenges

Kalesha used to run a small tailoring shop in his village. Over time, customer interest declined due to the rising popularity of readymade clothes and boutique fashion. Even when customers did come, the income was not enough to sustain his family, often forcing him into debt. Without any skills other than tailoring, he knew he had to find a solution within his own trade.

Also Read: Hyderabad Airport on High Alert After Fake Bomb Blast Report

Birth of the Mobile Tailor Concept

Observing how many services today are delivered directly to homes, Kalesha got inspired. He decided to bring tailoring services to people’s doorsteps. With this innovative idea, he purchased a rickshaw and installed a sewing machine on it, customizing it for mobility. He began visiting colonies and homes, repairing and stitching old and torn clothes on the spot.

From Rickshaw to Two-Wheeler: Business Expansion

His mobile tailoring service quickly gained popularity in his village. Encouraged by the response, Kalesha upgraded to a TVS two-wheeler to expand his reach to nearby villages. Now, he visits a different village each day, offering tailoring services conveniently at customers’ homes.

Success Through Simplicity and Service

Today, many people in the region contact Kalesha directly by phone to book his services. According to him, mobile tailoring has turned out to be more profitable and sustainable than operating a traditional shop. His story stands as an inspiration that no matter the hardship, innovation and determination can lead to success — no fancy degrees required.