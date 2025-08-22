British Taxi Driver Chooses Hyderabad’s KIMS Hospitals for Bariatric Surgery

Hyderabad: A British woman working as a black taxi driver in London has travelled to Hyderabad for bariatric surgery at KIMS Hospitals, Gachibowli. The surgery was performed by Dr. Kesava Reddy Mannur, Clinical Director of Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery.

The patient, 59-year-old Alexandria Fox, weighed 102 kg prior to the procedure and is expected to reach around 70 kg after recovery. At a press conference, Dr. Mannur explained that he had earlier treated Alexandria’s husband, Jane Fox, in London in 2023 with gastric bypass surgery. Jane lost 64 kg, experienced relief from chronic joint pains, and saw a complete resolution of diabetes and hypertension. Inspired by his recovery, Alexandria decided to undergo surgery in Hyderabad.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Dr. Mannur performed a Sleeve Gastrectomy, in which two-thirds of the stomach is removed to reduce its size significantly. “This surgery will lower her insulin resistance, improve her blood pressure, and positively impact her renal condition. She recovered within 24 hours, was discharged the next day, and is already mobile. She will be returning to England in three days,” he said.

Alexandria, who drives London’s iconic black taxis—a profession that requires years of rigorous training and stamina—chose to undergo the procedure to maintain her health and continue her demanding career. She expressed happiness over her rapid recovery and the quality of care at KIMS.

Also Read: Mohammed Azharuddin Appointed New Ameer-e-Halqa of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind

Highlighting the benefits of bariatric surgery, Dr. Mannur said: “Sleeve Gastrectomy is a safe, minimally invasive procedure with long-term benefits. Beyond weight loss, it helps control diabetes, hypertension, and sleep apnoea, significantly improving quality of life and adding years to life expectancy.”

About Dr. Kesava Reddy Mannur:

With over 45 years of surgical experience in London, including 28 years in bariatric surgery, Dr. Mannur is regarded as one of the pioneers in the field. He performed London’s first laparoscopic surgery in 1990 and introduced bariatric surgery in 1998, establishing one of the city’s largest centres. Having treated patients from across the globe, Dr. Mannur returned to Hyderabad after four decades abroad and now heads the Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery Department at KIMS Hospitals. He aims to develop it into one of India’s premier centres for advanced bariatric care.