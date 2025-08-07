Brown Sugar Smuggling Route from Malda to Hyderabad Busted, Two Held with Heroin

Brown Sugar Smuggling Route Busted Hyderabad: The Shamsabad Excise DTF team, in a major operation, seized 66 grams of brown sugar (heroin) in the Kajaguda area. This is being considered a major success in stopping inter-state drug smuggling. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated to be around ₹2.5 lakh.

According to sources, a special team formed under the leadership of Shamsabad DTF CI Mr. Praveen Kumar recovered these drugs while conducting searches for suspects on the Kajaguda to Nanakramguda road. Both smugglers belong to the Malda district of West Bengal and had come to Hyderabad under the pretext of working as laborers. However, they were found to be involved in smuggling brown sugar.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Noor Akbar and Mohammad Ajit Mohin. Apart from the brown sugar, two mobile phones were also recovered from their possession and have been seized.

The DTF team arrested both individuals and handed them over to the Serilingampally Excise Police Station, where further investigation is underway.

The operation was carried out by CI Praveen Kumar along with SI Srikanth, and constables Ganesh, Malesh, Nehru, and Saishankar. Excise Enforcement Director Shanwaz Qasim and Shamsabad Excise Superintendent Krishna Piya congratulated the team for their diligence.

The Excise Department has termed this success a major step in its fight against the illegal narcotics trade and has appealed to citizens to immediately report any suspicious activities to the authorities.