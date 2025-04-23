BRS Accuses Congress Govt of Neglecting Students Amid Fee Reimbursement Crisis

Hyderabad: BRS leader A Rakesh Reddy launched a scathing attack on the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana, accusing it of jeopardising the future of students by failing to clear pending fee reimbursement arrears and scholarships.

He demanded immediate clarity from the government on whether it plans to continue or scrap the crucial educational support schemes.

BRS Demands Immediate Release of Fee Reimbursement Arrears

Speaking at a press conference held at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday, Rakesh Reddy urged the state government to immediately release the pending dues, warning that the crisis was severely affecting colleges and universities across the state.

“Several degree colleges have postponed exams due to non-payment of fees. Even Telangana University has issued a circular citing the same reason,” he said.

Education System in Crisis Under Congress Rule: Rakesh Reddy

Reddy accused the Congress government of pushing the state’s education system into disarray, with schools shutting down, universities heading toward privatization, and Gurukul institutions in chaos.

“Revanth Reddy is both Chief Minister and Education Minister, yet nothing is being done to protect the education system,” he alleged. Also Read: KTR Condemns Medak Police Over Torture of BRS Worker Narsinga Rao

Helicopter Travel Criticized Amidst Fund Shortage

In a sharp dig at the government’s spending priorities, Rakesh Reddy criticized the CM and Cabinet Ministers for using helicopters for short-distance travel, while fee arrears remain unpaid.

“Stop unnecessary luxuries and clear the fee dues. Delays in degree exams will hurt students preparing for national-level PG entrance exams,” he warned.

He also highlighted the financial distress among college managements, claiming that many institutions were on the verge of closure, and some had even put up ‘For Sale’ boards due to the ongoing crisis. Students are also reportedly being denied access to their certificates due to non-payment of dues.