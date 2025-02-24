BRS, BJP Conspiring to Weaken Congress Government in Telangana: CM Revanth

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are working together to destabilize the Congress government in Telangana.

BRS Working Against Congress in MLC Elections

Speaking at an election campaign event for Graduate MLC Congress candidate Narender Reddy in Nizamabad, Revanth Reddy highlighted that while BRS did not field candidates for the MLC elections, its leaders were actively working against the Congress nominee.

“Defeating us means paving the way for the BJP. While I am striving for Telangana’s progress, KCR is creating hurdles. PM Narendra Modi and former CM KCR are jointly blocking the state’s development,” he stated.

BRS’ Political Strategy Questioned

Revanth Reddy questioned the legitimacy of BRS’s role in the election, asking:

“Which candidate is BRS supporting? Can a party that refuses to contest elections still be considered a political entity?” He reminded that graduates played a crucial role in the Telangana movement and criticized BRS for opting out of the election.

Criticism of KCR’s Governance

The Chief Minister accused KCR of mismanaging Telangana’s finances while being occupied with personal interests at his farmhouse. He further alleged that despite being rejected in both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, KCR continues to engage in conspiracies against the Congress government.

Unemployment and Job Opportunities

Revanth Reddy blamed BRS for rising unemployment and student suicides over the past decade. He claimed that thousands of students had struggled for jobs due to delays and legal hurdles orchestrated by the previous government.

He defended his government’s record, stating that 55,163 government jobs were filled since Congress took power.

Appeal to Graduates and Teachers

Encouraging graduates to support the Congress candidate, he emphasized that the government had:

✅ Promoted 35,000 government teachers

✅ Transferred 22,000 teachers

✅ Appointed 17,000 new teaching positions

He urged teachers to support Congress, highlighting the party’s commitment to education and employment.

Attack on BJP Over BC Census

Revanth Reddy criticized Union Minister Bandi Sanjay and PM Modi for failing to conduct a caste census. He pointed out that the BJP has long claimed to support backward classes but did not conduct a BC caste census in 2021.

“For the first time in a century, Telangana has completed the caste census and published official data. I have resolved a century-old issue,” he asserted.

Following his speech in Nizamabad, Revanth Reddy also addressed election meetings in Mancherial and Karimnagar.