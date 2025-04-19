BRS, BJP Obstructing Musi River Rejuvenation, Says CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday accused the BRS and BJP of deliberately creating obstacles in the Congress government’s efforts to rejuvenate the Musi River in Hyderabad.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Japan Telugu Federation during his visit to Japan, Reddy drew comparisons with similar initiatives across the country. “The Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat, Ganga mission in Uttar Pradesh, and Yamuna cleaning in Delhi were all taken up under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. But in Telangana, when we propose Musi river redevelopment, BJP and BRS create hurdles,” he said.

Pollution-Free Tokyo vs Polluted Delhi: A Wake-Up Call for Hyderabad

Drawing attention to pollution issues, the CM said Hyderabad must not repeat Delhi’s mistakes. “In Delhi, schools and offices had to shut down due to dangerous pollution levels. Tokyo, in contrast, is a pollution-free city. Don’t we need to learn from this?” he asked.

He emphasized that tackling pollution is one of the driving factors behind his government’s key initiatives like the Musi River project, expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail, Regional Ring Road, and Radial Roads.

Plans for Telangana’s Global Competitiveness

Reddy highlighted the need for Telangana to compete globally and said the state government is planning a ‘Dry Port’ with dedicated road and rail links to Machilipatnam port in Andhra Pradesh. “Being a land-locked state, this infrastructure is critical for boosting trade and logistics,” he said.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to attracting major investments, fostering industrial growth, and creating large-scale employment opportunities.

MoUs Signed to Send Skilled Workforce to Japan

In a significant move, Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Ltd. (TOMCOM) signed MoUs with TERN (TGUK Technologies Pvt. Ltd.) and Raj Group in the presence of CM Revanth Reddy. The agreements will facilitate the recruitment of skilled professionals from Telangana for various high-demand sectors in Japan.

Call for Support from Global Telugu Community

Concluding his speech, the Chief Minister urged the Telugu diaspora in Japan to contribute ideas and support Telangana’s development journey. “Let us all work together to make Telangana a globally competitive and pollution-free state,” he appealed.