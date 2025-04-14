BRS, BJP Trying to Create Political Chaos in Telangana: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

Mancherial: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has alleged that the BRS and BJP are deliberately attempting to create political unrest in the State, targeting the welfare initiatives undertaken by the Congress government.

Opposition Unhappy With Welfare for Marginalised Groups: Bhatti

Speaking at the ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ public meeting organised by local MLA Prem Sagar in Mancherial on Monday, Bhatti strongly criticised the opposition, claiming they were “spewing venom” against the State government for empowering Dalits, BCs, and Tribals.

He asserted that the opposition parties were upset with the government’s efforts such as the BC caste census and SC categorisation, and were now resorting to “political conspiracies” out of frustration.

History Repeating Itself, Says Bhatti

Drawing parallels with the past, Bhatti Vikramarka recalled that when former Chief Minister PV Narasimha Rao implemented major land reforms in undivided Andhra Pradesh, some leaders instigated the Jai Andhra movement to derail those reforms. “Now, a similar pattern is being seen in Telangana with BRS and BJP adopting disruptive politics,” he said.

Caste Census to Ensure Equitable Welfare

Emphasising the Congress party’s commitment to social justice, the Deputy CM said the caste census aims to identify different population groups in the State and distribute welfare benefits proportionally. “This is the guiding principle of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the entire Cabinet,” he added.

Bhatti declared that despite any attempts by the opposition, the welfare programmes and caste-based enumeration will move forward undeterred.

Focus on Women Empowerment and Irrigation

The Deputy CM also announced that the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Pranahita-Chevella project would soon be inaugurated to extend irrigation benefits. He also highlighted the Congress government’s efforts to promote women entrepreneurship by setting up dedicated industrial parks for women.

“These initiatives reflect our vision of inclusive growth and social transformation,” Bhatti Vikramarka said.