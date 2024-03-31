BRS chief urges Govt to provide Rs 25,000 per acre compensation for dried crops

Jangaon (Telangana): Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) President and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) demanded the state government to allocate Rs 25,000 per acre as compensation for farmers affected by dried crops.

Speaking at a press conference in Suryapet after inspecting dried crops in Dharavat Thanda, Devaruppal Mandal in Jalgaon district, and Sagar Yakattu in Suryapet district, KCR highlighted that approximately 15-16 lakh acres of crops had withered due to water scarcity.

He urged the government to conduct a comprehensive enumeration of affected crops through District Collectors and promptly disburse financial aid amounting to Rs 25,000 per acre.

Expressing dismay over farmer suicides, KCR emphasized the need for citizens to reflect on the state’s current agricultural predicament and urged farmers against taking drastic measures.

He assured the farmers of the BRS party’s unwavering support during these challenging times.

Reflecting on the previous BRS administration’s agricultural initiatives, KCR lauded the successful implementation of schemes such as Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema, which bolstered the agricultural sector’s growth. He contrasted the state’s current situation with its former agricultural prowess under BRS governance, stressing the need for more efficient administration.

Critiquing the current Congress government’s handling of various issues, KCR lamented the lack of progress in vital sectors such as water management and power supply.

He accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of neglecting farmers’ concerns in favour of political endeavours and criticized the delay in implementing promised crop waiver schemes.

KCR called upon party members to stage protests at the district level on April 2, demanding a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for crop procurement, underscoring the party’s commitment to advocating for farmers’ rights.