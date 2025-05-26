Telangana: BRS Demands All-Party Meetings Against Banakacharla Project

Hyderabad: Former Irrigation Minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao has strongly opposed the proposed Banakacharla project by Andhra Pradesh, demanding that the Congress-led Telangana government immediately convene an all-party meeting and pass a unanimous Assembly resolution against the plan to divert 200 TMC of Godavari River water.

Harish Rao Accuses Centre and Andhra CM of Conspiracy

In a press conference on Sunday, Harish Rao accused Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the BJP-led Central government of enabling Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to “hatch a dangerous conspiracy” aimed at diverting a massive volume of Godavari water to Andhra Pradesh.

He warned that the proposed diversion would result in massive losses for Telangana and urged the state government to approach the Supreme Court to stop the project.

Also Read: Maha Lakshmi Buses, But At What Cost? RTC Conductors Struggle with Unrealistic Targets

BRS to Protest at CWC Office in Delhi

Rao announced that the BRS will stage a dharna at the Central Water Commission (CWC) office in New Delhi to expose what he called the “duplicity” of the Union government. “If the state government fails to act, BRS will take the fight to Delhi and to the people,” he said.

₹80,112 Crore Project Faces Objections

The Godavari-Banakacherla Link Scheme is a major water diversion project proposed by the Andhra Pradesh government at an estimated cost of ₹80,112 crore. It aims to transfer 200 TMC of water from the Godavari River at Polavaram to Rayalaseema via the Bollapalli reservoir and Banakacherla head regulator.

Allegations of Rule Violations and Lack of Permissions

Harish Rao claimed that the Andhra Pradesh government is executing the project without necessary approvals from central authorities like the CWC and Apex Council. He alleged that this violates the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and established norms.

BJP and Congress Accused of Silence

The BRS leader also criticized Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay for their silence on what he described as an “illegal project” that endangers Telangana’s water rights. He accused both the Centre and the Congress government in Telangana of remaining mute spectators while Andhra Pradesh proceeds unchecked.