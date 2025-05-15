Miss World Foot-Washing Controversy: BRS Demands Apology from CM, Seeks Action from Sonia Gandhi

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Telangana government, accusing it of insulting Dalit, tribal, and economically weaker women during a Miss World pre-event held in Warangal. The BRS alleged that these women were made to wash and wipe the feet of international participants, calling the act degrading and unacceptable.

Letter to Sonia Gandhi: BRS Demands Apology and Action

In a strongly worded letter addressed to senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, BRS leaders including P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, V Sunitha Laxma Reddy, and MLA Kova Laxmi demanded an unconditional public apology from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. They urged Gandhi to intervene and ensure corrective measures to safeguard Telangana’s dignity.

“Grave Affront to Telangana’s Self-Respect”: BRS

Terming the event a “shameful betrayal” of the Telangana statehood movement, the BRS said the government’s actions reduced Dalit and tribal women to mere props in a global publicity stunt. The leaders said it dishonored the sacrifices of those who fought for statehood and disrespected the cultural values of the region.

Congress Criticized for Misplaced Priorities

The BRS further accused the Congress government of hypocrisy, pointing out that while financial constraints were cited to delay welfare schemes like the Mahalakshmi scheme—which includes Rs 2,500 monthly support and scooters for girl students—the same government allocated Rs 200 crore for organizing beauty pageants. “That money should have been used for women’s welfare, education, and jobs,” the BRS asserted.

Pattern of Neglect and Disrespect Towards Women Alleged

The letter also listed instances of alleged mistreatment of women under the Congress regime. These included:

Denial of benefits to ASHA workers

Public humiliation of Sabitha Indra Reddy by the Chief Minister

Threats to women journalists

Harassment of wives of protesting battalion police officers

Atrocities against Dalit women in CM Revanth Reddy’s Kodangal constituency

The BRS pointed out that while the National Women’s Commission and National Human Rights Commission had taken notice, no action had been initiated by the State government.

“This Is Not the Telangana We Fought For”

The leaders concluded with a powerful message: “Is this the Telangana we all fought for? This humiliation is not just of a few women, but of every mother, sister, and daughter in this land.” The BRS vowed to continue defending the dignity and cultural integrity of the people of Telangana.