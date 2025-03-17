Telangana Assembly: BRS Extends Full Support to BC Bill, Calls for Stronger Reservations

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has wholeheartedly welcomed the Backward Classes (BC) Bill and extended its full support. However, senior leader Harish Rao emphasized that the true happiness of the BC communities will come when they receive 42% reservations in education, employment, and local bodies.

BRS Demands Stronger Provisions

Harish Rao stated that while introducing the bill in the Telangana Assembly is a significant step, the fight should continue in Parliament as well. He urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to take a strong stance on the issue, as the opposition party has over 100 MPs in Parliament.

Also Read: Telangana: KTR’s Fiery Remarks in Assembly: Takes Jabs at CM Revanth, BJP, and Congress

BRS highlighted its past contributions to BC welfare, stating:

Under KCR’s leadership , the party introduced 50% reservations for BCs in market committees .

, the party introduced in . It also implemented reservation for the Goud community in liquor shops, a first-of-its-kind initiative in India.

Three Key Demands from BRS

With the state budget set to be presented, BRS has placed three major demands before the Congress government:

42% reservation for BCs in government contracts – This does not require Delhi’s approval and can be implemented immediately. Implementation of BC Sub-Plan – Congress had promised this in its election manifesto and should execute it under the carry-forward model, similar to how KCR implemented the SC/ST Sub-Plan. Allocation of ₹20,000 crore in the state budget for BC welfare.

BRS Ready to Fight in Delhi for BC Bill

Harish Rao declared that BRS is even ready to fight for the BC Bill’s approval in Delhi. However, he stressed that the state government must fulfill its promises without delay.

“The bill’s approval lies in the hands of Parliament, but the state budget must reflect Congress’ commitment to BCs,” he added.