BRS fields BC leader for Chevella MP seat

Hyderabad: The politics of Chevella MP seat has become interesting this time. The Congress and the BJP candidates who are going to contest from the constituency are those who have won from the BRS in the past. This time, the BRS is going to face the two candidates as opponents. If the Congress and the BJP give tickets to the Reddy community leaders, the BRS party is fielding a BC leader.

In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BRS party candidates had won twice from the Chevella constituency. In 2014, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy won against the Congress party. Sitting MP Ranjith Reddy contested as a BRS party candidate in 2019 and won. He defeated Congress candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy.

While Konda Vishweshwar Reddy joined the BJP due to the changed political developments, Ranjith Reddy joined the Congress party recently. Now both the leaders will be fielded as candidates from their respective parties.

The pink party selected a new candidate for the third time to take on the former BRS leaders, who are currently contesting from national parties. Kasani Gyanenswar, who belongs to the politically recognized Mudiraj community in the combined Ranga Reddy district, has been finalised as the party candidate. The BRS candidate is in the process of preparing strategies to counter the former Opposition party leaders.

The MLAs and former MLAs of Chevella parliamentary constituency met at the residence of former minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. A strategy has been drawn up to take on the two leaders, who had earlier won from the BRS. The BRS leaders are hoping to maintain the party’s hold in the Chevella MP constituency.

There are BRS MLAs in Serilingampally, Rajendranagar, Maheswaram and Chevella assembly segments. In the rural areas of Vikarabad, Tandur and Parigi constituencies, the Congress party MLAs won. The BRS expects that since the majority of the voters are in the urban area, they will definitely come together. The two leaders who had earlier contested as BRS party candidates are now contesting from other parties. Some of the cadres and leaders left with those leaders. There are also doubts among the BRS leaders that victory will not be easy unless the existing leaders of their own party cooperate fully.