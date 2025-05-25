Kavitha’s Explosive Letter and Remarks Expose Rift in KCR Family, Stir BRS Turmoil

Hyderabad: Internal cracks within the family of former Telangana Chief Minister and BRS supremo K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) came into the public eye after a confidential letter from his daughter K. Kavitha surfaced and her “devils around god” remark created a storm within the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Kavitha’s Letter Sparks Controversy

The handwritten six-page letter, reportedly addressed to her father KCR, included pointed feedback on the BRS Warangal public meeting and his speech, and was leaked on social media while Kavitha was in the US attending her son’s graduation. It is the first time such a private communication by a family member to KCR has become public, causing embarrassment to the party as it prepares for a political comeback.

“KCR is God, But Surrounded by Devils”: Kavitha

Upon returning to Hyderabad, Kavitha intensified the controversy, stating:

“KCR is like a god, but he is surrounded by devils.”

While clarifying that her letter had no personal motive, Kavitha maintained that it reflected the concerns of several party leaders. She demanded an internal probe into how the letter got leaked and insisted her loyalty to KCR remains intact.

Hints of Sibling Rivalry Surface

Kavitha’s remarks have reignited speculation about a long-standing sibling rivalry with K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), KCR’s only son and heir-apparent within the party. Kavitha and T. Harish Rao, KCR’s nephew and senior BRS leader, were reportedly sidelined at the Warangal meet, where only KCR and KTR’s images featured prominently on banners.

Harish Rao Offers Loyalty to KTR, Party

While rumours suggested Harish Rao might exit BRS, he recently reaffirmed his loyalty to KCR and said:

“If KTR is given leadership responsibility, I will support him fully.”

He called himself a disciplined worker and stressed there’s no question of defying KCR’s decisions.

KTR Sidesteps Kavitha’s Remarks

When questioned about Kavitha’s “devils” and “coverts” comments, KTR avoided a direct response, instead targeting CM Revanth Reddy as the “real demon” and suggesting the Congress may have infiltrated the BRS.

He maintained that party issues should be handled internally and not aired in public.

Kavitha’s Political Comeback and Assertiveness

After securing bail in the Delhi liquor policy case and spending over five months in Tihar Jail, Kavitha has returned to the political scene with renewed energy. She has been championing causes related to women, BCs, and has launched initiatives under the banner of “Samajika Telangana”, seen as an attempt to reassert her relevance.

Kavitha Criticizes Party Strategy and Silence on Key Issues

In her letter, Kavitha criticized:

KCR’s muted stance on BJP , despite her personal legal battles with the saffron party.

, despite her personal legal battles with the saffron party. The absence of remarks in Urdu , and silence on the Waqf Amendment Act , SC sub-categorisation , and BC reservations .

, and silence on the , , and . The party’s decision to not contest the MLC election in Hyderabad, which she argued created a perception that BRS was indirectly supporting the BJP.

in Hyderabad, which she argued created a perception that BRS was indirectly supporting the BJP. The failure to allow veteran BRS leaders to speak at the Warangal meeting.

BRS Faces Internal Crisis Amid Political Rebuilding

As BRS attempts to regain lost ground after its 2023 Assembly defeat and Lok Sabha poll debacle, the visible family discord is an unwelcome distraction. Analysts believe the internal power tussle and lack of clarity on succession may impact the party’s efforts to challenge the Congress government effectively.

Whether this turmoil is a temporary shake-up or a deeper shift in BRS’s future direction remains to be seen.