BRS Launches Two-Day Protest Across Telangana to Protect Kaleshwaram Project

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Monday launched a two-day statewide agitation across Telangana. The party said the agitation aims to protest against the alleged conspiracy to damage the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) and politically target former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

As part of the agitation, the party has planned sit-ins, road blockades, bike rallies, and other protest activities at mandal and district headquarters, continuing on Monday and Tuesday.

BRS working president T. Rama Rao alleged in a teleconference with party leaders that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is attempting to permanently close the Kaleshwaram project in collusion with the BJP and divert river water to Andhra Pradesh.

“Handing over Kaleshwaram to the CBI is nothing but a ploy to stop the project. Revanth Reddy, who opposed the CBI until yesterday, has suddenly changed his stance. People should know who is behind this,” he said, calling it a clear conspiracy hatched by the Congress and BJP.

The BRS working president also accused Congress of joining hands with the BJP to defame Chandrashekhar Rao and undermine Telangana’s rights to river waters. “Threats and cases are not new to us. We will fight legally, politically, and on the streets of Telangana to protect the Kaleshwaram project,” he added.

The protest reflects the importance of the Kaleshwaram project for BRS and its strong political stance to protect the rights of the people of Telangana.