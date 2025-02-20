BRS Leader Denies Involvement in Murder of Complainant in Kaleshwaram Case

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former MLA Gandra Venkat Ramana Reddy on Thursday denied any involvement in the murder of Nagavelli Rajalingamurthy, the man who had filed a complaint alleging corruption in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

This followed the sinking of piers at the Medigadda barrage.

In a news conference, Venkat Ramana Reddy stated that he was in no way connected to Rajalingamurthy’s murder.

Allegations Against BRS Baseless, Says Venkat Ramana Reddy

The BRS leader described the allegations against him as baseless, accusing the Congress party of attempting to falsely implicate BRS in the case. He was responding to the accusations made by the victim’s family and leaders of the ruling Congress party.

The incident has triggered a political controversy, with Rajalingamurthy’s family and Congress leaders blaming BRS leaders for the killing.

Rajalingamurthy Murdered in Bhupalpally

Nagavelli Rajalingamurthy was brutally murdered in Bhupalpally town on Wednesday night. His wife, Sarla, a former councilor of Bhupalpally Municipality, alleged that BRS leaders were behind the murder because Rajalingamurthy had exposed corruption in the Kaleshwaram project.

Venkat Ramana Reddy firmly denied these allegations, saying that neither he nor the BRS party had any connection to the murder. He added, “We will face the Medigadda case legally.”

Call for Inquiry and Legal Action

The former MLA urged the state government to conduct an inquiry into the murder and punish the guilty. He also pointed out that an FIR had been registered stating that Rajalingamurthy’s murder was linked to a land dispute, and claimed that the accused had surrendered to the police.

Venkat Ramana Reddy also addressed the Congress party’s demand for a CB CID inquiry, saying, “We have no objection if the government orders a CBI inquiry.”

Also Read: Allegations Against BRS After Murder of Man Who Filed Complaint Against KCR

Rajalingamurthy’s Background and Political Involvement

Rajalingamurthy had been involved in multiple land disputes, and a rowdysheet had been filed against him. Before the 2023 Assembly elections, Rajalingamurthy joined the Congress party. He was attacked by three to four unidentified individuals armed with sickles and knives while traveling on a motorbike. The assailants chased and brutally murdered him on the road.

Rajalingamurthy’s Allegations Against Government Officials

Rajalingamurthy had filed a case at the Bhupalpally police station in October 2023, seeking the registration of an FIR against then-chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), then-irrigation minister T. Harish Rao, and others after the sinking of piers at Medigadda barrage, part of the Kaleshwaram project.

Despite the police’s refusal to register the FIR, Rajalingamurthy approached the local magistrate court, which rejected his plea. Later, the Principal Sessions Court, Bhupalpally, issued notices to KCR, Harish Rao, and others. However, the Telangana High Court stayed the proceedings.

The sinking of the piers at Medigadda sparked political uproar, with opposition parties accusing the BRS government of corruption, a flawed design, and poor quality work on the project, which is billed as the world’s largest lift irrigation project.