BRS Leader Harish Rao Appears Before Ghose Commission in Kaleshwaram Project Probe

Hyderabad: Senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao appeared before the Ghose Commission on Monday as part of the ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

Ghose Commission Probes Alleged Irregularities in Kaleshwaram Project

The PC Ghose Commission, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, is examining suspected procedural and structural lapses in the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages, all critical components of the multi-crore Kaleshwaram project.

Harish Rao, who served as Telangana Irrigation Minister from 2014 to 2018, was responsible for overseeing the execution of this massive infrastructure scheme during the BRS regime.

Harish Rao Faces Commission, Defends Project Execution

Arriving at BRK Bhavan, Rao was accompanied by a significant show of support from BRS cadres and leaders who gathered at Telangana Bhavan. K.T. Rama Rao, BRS working president, met him before his deposition in a public display of party solidarity.

Speaking to the media, Harish Rao stated:

“We have complete faith in the judicial system. The truth will come out, and justice will prevail. The Congress government is doing injustice to farmers in the name of an inquiry.”

His statement suggests political undertones surrounding the investigation, highlighting tensions between the ruling Congress and the BRS opposition.

Key Focus: Project Approvals, Budgeting, and Oversight

The Commission is expected to quiz Rao on key decisions including:

Project design and approvals

Budget allocations

Oversight of construction and maintenance

Role of the Irrigation Department in the project lifecycle

His responses are expected to be crucial, given the timeline of his ministerial tenure aligning with KLIP’s approval and execution.

Previous Testimonies: Eatala Rajender Distances Himself

Before Harish Rao, BJP MP Eatala Rajender, who served as Finance Minister during the same period, also appeared before the Commission on June 6. Rajender claimed:

“I had no role in the Kaleshwaram project. Decisions were taken by the Cabinet based on technical inputs.”

He further clarified that both financial and technical responsibilities lay with the Irrigation Department, distancing himself from direct involvement.

KCR Summoned to Appear Next Before the Commission

Former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has also been summoned. Initially asked to appear on June 5, he requested a deferral and is now expected to appear on June 11. His appearance is likely to be pivotal in the probe’s final phase.

Structural Failures Sparked Investigation Into KLIP

The Ghose Commission was formed in March 2024 following structural failures at the Medigadda barrage, including a major pier collapse. Since then:

Over 100 engineers have been examined

have been examined Reports by the National Dam Safety Authority and Vigilance Department are under review

and are under review The Commission’s term has been extended seven times, with the current deadline set for July 31, 2025

Many engineers have either admitted to procedural lapses or claimed ignorance regarding key decisions, prompting more high-level political summons.

BRS Era Project Under Legal and Political Spotlight

The ongoing inquiry into the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project has placed the BRS leadership under scrutiny, particularly Harish Rao and KCR, as the Commission seeks accountability for one of India’s largest irrigation initiatives. As the probe nears its final stage, political tensions in Telangana continue to rise.