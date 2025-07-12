BRS Leader Harish Rao Criticizes Government for Hiding Some Information in KLIS Inquiry

Hyderabad: Former Telangana irrigation minister and BRS leader T. Harish Rao on Wednesday submitted detailed documents and records to the Justice P.C. Ghose Commission of Inquiry investigating the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). Harish Rao said the submission was made to “set the record straight” in light of what he called “false and misleading reports” about Cabinet permissions for the project.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Rao said,

“We shared all relevant data we had with us, including Cabinet approvals and Assembly discussions on the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages. Our objective is to bring clarity and transparency.”

Six Cabinet Approvals and Three Assembly Endorsements Submitted

Harish Rao revealed that the KLIS components had received six separate Cabinet approvals, and the Telangana Legislative Assembly had endorsed the project on three separate occasions. He emphasized that legislative endorsement carries greater weight than Cabinet approval and expressed confidence that the Commission will review all facts objectively.

“We also submitted records of discussions held during those Assembly sessions,” he said. “Since the inquiry is still underway, I will refrain from sharing more details at this time.”

Allegations of Withheld Documents by Present Govt

The BRS leader alleged that despite his requests, the present Congress-led government has not responded to his letters addressed to the Chief Secretary, GAD Secretary, and Irrigation Secretary asking for Cabinet notes and decisions related to KLIS.

“If the current government is serious about transparency, why are they not giving us access to official records?” Harish Rao asked. “It raises concerns that the government may be selectively presenting information to the Commission.”

Call for Full Disclosure and Transparency in KLIS Probe

Rao’s comments have once again put the spotlight on the ongoing KLIS probe, a project that has faced intense scrutiny for alleged cost escalations and engineering faults. With the inquiry still in progress, Rao urged that truth and transparency must prevail, and all political narratives be backed by official documentation and legislative process.