BRS Leader K Kavitha Demands Congress Government in Telangana to Fulfill ₹2,500 Scheme for Women

Hyderabad (Telangana): BRS leader K Kavitha has urged the Congress-led Telangana government to fulfill its promise of providing ₹2,500 to every woman in the state. She has demanded that the scheme be implemented from March 8, marking International Women’s Day.

“Today, Telangana Jagruthi demands that the Congress government fulfill its promise of giving ₹2,500 to every woman in the state. We are demanding immediate implementation of the scheme. We are sending postcards to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, asking him to start the scheme from March 8,” Kavitha stated while leading a protest alongside scores of women.

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission: A Look at How Salaries Have Increased Since India’s First CPC

BRS to Mobilize 10,000 Workers for Postcard Campaign

Kavitha further added that 10,000 party workers will visit villages across Telangana to collect and send postcards to Congress MP Sonia Gandhi, reminding her of the party’s electoral promise. “People believed in Congress and voted for them, now it’s their responsibility to deliver on their commitments,” she said.

Crime Rate in Telangana Increased by 20%, Claims Kavitha

The BRS leader also took a dig at the Telangana government over the law and order situation in the state. Highlighting a rise in crime, Kavitha stated, “The crime rate has increased by 20% in Telangana. Our security and livelihood issues are not being addressed by the state government.“

Warning of a larger protest, Kavitha said that if the government fails to act, BRS will send lakhs of postcards to 10 Janpath, the residence of Sonia Gandhi.

Criticism Over Telangana Govt’s Rescue Efforts in SLBC Tunnel Collapse

K Kavitha also criticized the state government’s rescue operations in the recent Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapse, where several workers remain trapped.

“This is an unfortunate incident where laborers from different states have been trapped for several days. The rescue operation should have been conducted with better coordination. I feel the state government did not put in their best efforts,” Kavitha told ANI.