BRS Leader Sohail Accuses CM Revanth Reddy of ‘Political Eyewash’ Over Azharuddin’s Cabinet Induction

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi senior leader Shaik Abdullah Sohail criticized Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, accusing him of trying to ‘erase two years of betrayal’ towards the Muslim community by inducting former cricketer Md. Azharuddin into the cabinet.

Calling the move a ‘political eyewash’, Sohail alleged that the decision was made under ‘pressure from BRS’ and fear of defeat in the Jubilee Hills by-election. Revanth Reddy wants Muslims to believe that one cabinet post can erase two years of denial and discrimination, he said, accusing the Chief Minister of insulting the community by excluding Muslim representation for 23 months. “The Congress acted out of fear, not conviction”, he remarked.

Also Read: BJP Files Complaint Against CM Revanth Reddy Over Voter Intimidation in Jubilee Hills

Sohail said the government had failed to deliver on its Minorities Declaration, questioning the whereabouts of promised schemes such as Rs 1,000 crore subsidized loans, the Minorities Youth Commission, and Abdul Kalam Taufa-e-Taleem scholarships. “Revanth Reddy government believes in headlines, not in help. Muslims deserve respect, not symbolism”, he added, urging the voters in Jubilee Hills to give a ‘strong verdict’ against the Congress in the by-election.