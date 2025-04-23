BRS Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Demand Justice for Victims

Hyderabad: BRS working President KT Rama Rao, senior MLA T Harish Rao, and MLC K Kavitha have strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, that claimed the lives of 26 people and left several others injured.

The leaders called the incident a cowardly and brutal act of terror, expressing solidarity with the victims and their families.

KTR Expresses Grief, Calls for Justice

In an official statement, KT Rama Rao (KTR) expressed deep anguish over the Pahalgam terror attack and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

“This cowardly act of violence has shaken the nation. I urge the Central Government to ensure strict action and deliver justice to the families of the victims,” KTR said.

Harish Rao: BRS Stands United Against Terrorism

Former Minister T Harish Rao condemned the Jammu and Kashmir terror attack, labeling it a heinous crime against humanity. He emphasized that BRS stands firmly against terrorism in any form.

"Our prayers are with the injured and our deepest condolences to the bereaved families," he stated.

K Kavitha: Attack on Innocents Is Horrifying

MLC K Kavitha also expressed strong condemnation of the attack, especially since it targeted innocent tourists.

“This brutal and horrifying act of terror must not go unpunished. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Kavitha said.

Nationwide Outrage Over Terrorist Violence

The attack has drawn widespread condemnation across the country, with political leaders, civil society, and citizens calling for firm counter-terrorism measures and enhanced security in vulnerable regions like Jammu & Kashmir.