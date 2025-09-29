Hyderabad

BRS Leaders Detained During Protest Over Metro Phase-II Delay

Tension prevailed near Mindspace on Sunday after leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) staged a protest demanding the continuation of the Metro Rail Phase-II project, which was approved during their tenure.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf29 September 2025 - 15:14
Hyderabad: Tension prevailed near Mindspace on Sunday after leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) staged a protest demanding the continuation of the Metro Rail Phase-II project, which was approved during their tenure.

Party workers gathered at the site of the damaged foundation stone and raised slogans against the Congress government, accusing it of neglecting the much-anticipated project. They alleged that the ruling dispensation had failed to take forward the expansion of the metro, which is crucial for easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity in the city’s IT corridor.

The demonstration was led by Rajendranagar constituency BRS in-charge, Patlolla Karthik Reddy, who along with several other leaders, was taken into custody by the police to prevent further escalation. The arrests came after protesters refused to disperse despite repeated appeals from authorities.

The BRS has vowed to intensify its agitation if the state government does not immediately resume work on Metro Phase-II, reiterating that delaying the project would only add to the hardships of commuters in Hyderabad.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
