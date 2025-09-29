BRS Leaders Detained During Protest Over Metro Phase-II Delay

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed near Mindspace on Sunday after leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) staged a protest demanding the continuation of the Metro Rail Phase-II project, which was approved during their tenure.

Party workers gathered at the site of the damaged foundation stone and raised slogans against the Congress government, accusing it of neglecting the much-anticipated project. They alleged that the ruling dispensation had failed to take forward the expansion of the metro, which is crucial for easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity in the city’s IT corridor.

Also Read: Indiramma Canteens Introduce ₹5 Breakfast Across Telangana to Boost Food Security

The demonstration was led by Rajendranagar constituency BRS in-charge, Patlolla Karthik Reddy, who along with several other leaders, was taken into custody by the police to prevent further escalation. The arrests came after protesters refused to disperse despite repeated appeals from authorities.

The BRS has vowed to intensify its agitation if the state government does not immediately resume work on Metro Phase-II, reiterating that delaying the project would only add to the hardships of commuters in Hyderabad.