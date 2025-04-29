Hyderabad: BRS Leaders File Complaint Against Misuse of HYDRAA’s Name

Hyderabad: Leaders from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have lodged a formal complaint with HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath, IPS, highlighting the unauthorized and politically motivated misuse of HYDRAA’s name and the State government emblem across various social media platforms.

Allegations of Politically Charged Content

BRS representatives Ashish Kumar Yadav, Abhilash Rangineni, and Goverdhan Reddy alleged that unverified accounts, falsely posing as official HYDRAA handles, have been posting politically charged content. They stated that this activity violates the expected neutrality of a law enforcement agency and damages public trust.

Violation of AIS (Conduct) Rules

The complainants pointed out that such actions likely contravene Rule 5 of the All India Services (AIS) Conduct Rules, which explicitly prohibits civil servants from participating in political activities. They emphasized that the misuse of the HYDRAA name for political purposes is not only unlawful but also undermines the credibility of enforcement agencies.

Demands for Immediate Action

The BRS leaders urged the Commissioner to take strict action by filing criminal cases against individuals operating these unauthorized accounts. They also requested the initiation of a cybercrime investigation to trace those responsible and called for a public statement disassociating HYDRAA from these politically motivated activities.

Call to Preserve Institutional Integrity

Stressing the importance of maintaining the dignity and impartiality of enforcement agencies, the BRS representatives warned that any attempt to politicize the image of such institutions is dangerous and unacceptable. They appealed for urgent corrective measures to restore public confidence in the integrity of the service.