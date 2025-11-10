Harish Rao, BRS Leaders Lodge Complaint Against Congress Over Code Violations in Jubilee Hills By-Election

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and former minister T. Harish Rao, along with several party leaders, has urged Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj Sudarshan Reddy to ensure the free and fair conduct of the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election.

A BRS delegation met the CEO at BRK Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday and submitted a formal complaint against the Congress party, alleging serious violations of the Model Code of Conduct. The leaders claimed that Congress workers were distributing money to voters and influencing the electorate unlawfully.

Also Read: Harish Rao Alleges Congress Involved in Fake Voter ID Scam Ahead of Jubilee Hills By-Election

The BRS representatives requested the Election Commission to take immediate action to curb such activities and maintain the integrity of the electoral process. They also appealed for strict surveillance and enforcement measures to prevent further violations ahead of polling day.

Among those who accompanied Harish Rao were former ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Koppula Eshwar, and Srinivas Goud, along with MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, MLA Kaushik Reddy, former MLA Jeevan Reddy, and BRS general secretary Soma Bharat Kumar. Senior leaders Kishore Goud and Allipuram Venkateswara Reddy were also part of the delegation.