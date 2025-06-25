BRS Leaders Slam CM Revanth Reddy Over Rythu Bharosa, Predict End of Scheme After Local Polls

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leaders launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, accusing him of misleading farmers with politically timed disbursements of the Rythu Bharosa scheme. At a press conference held at Telangana Bhavan, former ministers and MLAs alleged that the Congress government is using the welfare scheme for electoral advantage and may shelve it altogether after the upcoming local body elections.

Rythu Bharosa Called a “Poll Gimmick” by Niranjan Reddy

Former Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy questioned the intent behind the Congress government’s sudden release of Rythu Bharosa funds and accused the administration of failing on all fronts.

“This appears to be a poll gimmick. What is the real plan for the scheme? Will it even continue post-elections?” he asked.

Niranjan Reddy pointed to the irony in Congress’ approach, saying that the party had earlier criticized the BRS for extending Rythu Bandhu benefits to non-cultivators. Now, the Congress claims to have credited Rythu Bharosa to 70 lakh farmers. “Who’s misleading whom — was the BRS wrong then, or is the Congress wrong now?” he questioned.

Rs 70,000 Crore Promises vs Reality: Prashanth Reddy Counters Claims

Senior MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy accused the Congress of under-delivering on key promises made to farmers, including the Rythu Bharosa, crop loan waiver, and Rs 500 paddy bonus.

“The government needs Rs 44,000 crore to implement Rythu Bharosa over four seasons but has released only Rs 19,000 crore,” he said. On the crop loan waiver, he claimed that only Rs 20,000 crore has been released against the required Rs 44,000 crore.

As for the promised Rs 500 bonus for fine variety paddy, Prashanth Reddy alleged that just Rs 1,000 crore has been disbursed out of the required Rs 21,000 crore. He accused the CM of inflating figures and misleading farmers.

Gangula Kamalakar Challenges CM on Tummidihatti Project

MLA Gangula Kamalakar took on Revanth Reddy’s handling of irrigation issues, particularly in Karimnagar.

“People in Karimnagar are receiving water only once in four days, while water is being diverted to Andhra Pradesh,” he said, urging the Centre to grant national project status to the Tummidihatti project and begin work without delay.

He challenged Revanth Reddy to complete the project at the original proposed height of 152 metres, as planned by the previous BRS government.

“Revanth Can’t Be Compared to KCR Yet”

Kamalakar also took a dig at Revanth Reddy’s frequent self-comparisons with former CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR).

“If Revanth wants to be compared with KCR, he needs to deliver a decade of honest governance and fulfil his election promises. So far, it’s been all talk and confusion,” he said.

As Telangana heads toward local body elections, the war of words between the BRS and the Congress continues to escalate, with farmer welfare schemes emerging as the primary battleground.