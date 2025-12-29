BRS Leaders Urge KTR to Move Assembly Resolution for Strong Law Against Hate Speech, Hate Crimes

Senior leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have urged K. T. Rama Rao, the party’s Working President and former minister, to move a formal resolution in the Telangana Legislative Assembly seeking a comprehensive law against hate speech and hate crimes in the State.

Representation Submitted to BRS Opposition Leadership

A detailed representation was submitted to K.T. Rama Rao by Ali bin Ibrahim Masqati, Naveed Iqbal, and Mohammed Younus Akbani, along with Anil Jadhav. The leaders appealed to the BRS, as the principal Opposition party, to take the initiative by introducing a resolution during the ongoing Winter Session of the Assembly.

Demand for Karnataka-Style Hate Speech Law

The BRS leaders called for legislation on the lines of the recently enacted Karnataka law, which clearly defines hate speech and treats hate crimes as serious offences.

They highlighted that the Karnataka model includes:

Spoken and written words

Gestures, symbols, and signs

Digital and social media content

Public speeches and organised campaigns

Acts promoting hatred or violence based on religion, caste, language, ethnicity, or identity

Under that law, hate crimes attract stringent punishment along with time-bound investigation and prosecution.

Growing Concern Over Communal Polarisation in Telangana

Referring to the Telangana context, the representation noted that the Chief Minister has publicly acknowledged the need for a specific law to tackle hate speech. The leaders pointed out that nearly 50 communal or sectarian incidents have been reported from different parts of the State in recent times, posing a serious threat to social harmony and public order.

Alarm Over Incitement to Violence

The leaders expressed serious concern over a recently circulated video allegedly showing a suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh addressing aggressive youths and reportedly advocating the formation of a clandestine group to carry out guerrilla-style attacks against Muslims.

According to the representation, such statements amount to direct incitement to violence and endanger communal harmony and internal security.

Reminder of Past Action by BRS Government

Recalling action taken during the earlier BRS government, the leaders noted that Raja Singh—who faces over 105 criminal cases—was detained under the Preventive Detention Act in 2022 by then Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

They said the move sent a strong message that habitual hate-mongers would not be tolerated, reflecting the BRS leadership’s commitment to peace, constitutional values, and communal harmony.

Need for a Dedicated Legal Framework

The representation stressed that the absence of a specific law in Telangana forces police to rely on general penal provisions, which are often inadequate to deal with organised, ideological, and repeat offenders.

A dedicated statute, they argued, would:

Act as a strong deterrent

Empower law-enforcement agencies

Protect vulnerable communities

Preserve Telangana’s pluralistic social fabric

KTR Assures Issue Will Be Raised

Responding to the delegation, K.T. Rama Rao said the current Assembly session is limited to about five days, with its agenda already fixed, making it difficult to take up the issue immediately.

However, he described the matter as extremely important and assured the leaders that the BRS will raise the issue in future Assembly sessions and across other democratic and political forums at an appropriate time.

