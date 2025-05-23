Is BRS Leadership Facing Internal Feedback or Fissures? Kavitha’s Letter to KCR Raises Concerns

A handwritten letter allegedly from Kavitha to KCR has sparked debate over internal dynamics within BRS, raising questions about the party’s direction and silence on key issues.

A purported handwritten letter from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha to her father and party chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has triggered political speculation across Telangana. The letter, reportedly written in a mix of Telugu and English, offers candid feedback on the BRS Silver Jubilee meeting held in Warangal on April 27.

In the letter, Kavitha reportedly expressed disappointment over KCR’s brief speech during the event and his lack of strong criticism of the BJP, writing, “Even I personally felt that you should have spoken strongly (against BJP) … you should have targeted BJP some more, Daddy.”

Also Read: Telangana to Disburse Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Sanction Letters on June 2: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

Silence on Key Issues Draws Criticism

Kavitha also pointed out that KCR’s silence on major issues such as 42% reservations for backward classes, Scheduled Castes categorisation, the Waqf Amendment Act, and the absence of Urdu in his speech, had drawn backlash. She reportedly expressed concern over neglect of Telangana movement activists, noting that some were not given a platform or treated with respect during the event.

Praise for KCR’s Observations and Stance on Operation Kagar

Despite the critical tone, the letter also included praise for KCR’s observance of a moment of silence for victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and acknowledged his firm position on Operation Kagar. Kavitha concluded by congratulating her father on the “overall success” of the Silver Jubilee celebration.

No Confirmation or Denial from Kavitha or BRS

The authenticity of the letter remains unverified. Neither Kavitha’s office nor KCR’s has confirmed or denied the contents. Kavitha is currently in the United States attending her son’s graduation ceremony and has not responded to media queries.

Notably, no official statement or denial has been issued by the BRS party hours after the letter began circulating.

Talk of BJP Alliance and Cadre Confusion

The letter reportedly notes growing speculation among BRS cadres that the party might consider a tie-up with the BJP, particularly after the decision not to contest the recent MLC elections. Kavitha urged KCR to “give specific programmes or guidelines” to address the evolving political landscape and suggested conducting a plenary session to involve grassroots workers in party decisions.

Party Response: “Normal Feedback,” Says BRS MLC

Responding to the controversy, BRS MLC Sravan Dasoju told PTI that he couldn’t confirm whether the letter was indeed written by Kavitha. However, he dismissed suggestions of internal unrest. “It is a very normal feedback given by a daughter to a father or by a leader to a supreme leader,” Dasoju said.

He added that public concerns remain focused on issues like paddy procurement and unemployment, rather than party correspondence.

Political Reactions Continue

While Congress and BJP leaders have interpreted the letter as a sign of rifts within BRS, the party’s official stance suggests it views the note—if authentic—as internal feedback rather than dissent.

The unfolding situation continues to generate attention as Telangana watches closely how the BRS leadership responds to the alleged concerns from within.