BRS LS candidate faces embarrassment during LS poll campaigning

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate from Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituency Koppula Eshwar and other leaders faced embarrassing moments during the campaigning at mine of state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

The former minister along with former MLA Korukunti Chandar and other leaders had gone to GDK-1 Incline mine in Ramagundam to campaign for May 13 election.

A section of women employees pulled up the BRS leaders for not addressing their problems when they were in power.

A woman asked them what they did when women workers were transferred from the workshop.

Koppula Eshwar, who worked in SCCL for many years, tried to pacify her. She alleged that Eshwar’s relatives were given jobs in office without making them enter the mines. The workers asked what the leaders sitting in air-conditioned rooms would know about their problems.

Eshwar, who suffered defeat in recent Assembly elections, has been fielded by BRS from Peddapalli parliamentary constituency.

Eshwar, who had been representing Dharmapuri Assembly constituency since 2009, lost to Congress’ Laxman Kumar in the election held on November 30, 2023.

He was minister for Scheduled Castes development and welfare of backward classes, minorities and the disabled in the BRS government from 2019 to 2023.