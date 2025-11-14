BRS’ Maganti Sunitha Alleges Rigging, Calls Congress Win ‘Undemocratic’

Hyderabad: BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha on Friday accused the Congress of using “unethical methods” to secure its win in the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll. Speaking to the media, she alleged that the victory was the result of widespread rigging, intimidation of voters, and the use of rowdy elements.

Sunitha claimed that although the official numbers showed a Congress win, the BRS held the “moral victory.” According to her, the ruling party had relied on backdoor tactics rather than a fair democratic process. “A win achieved through rigging is not a real win,” she said, calling the entire conduct of the bypoll undemocratic.

She further alleged that several parties joined hands against the BRS, making the contest heavily one-sided. “This is not a genuine victory. It was a combined attack on the BRS,” she remarked.

Accusing the Congress of creating an atmosphere of fear, Sunitha stated that voters were threatened and rowdy elements were deployed to influence polling. She said this marked the beginning of “rowdy rule” in the constituency. As a woman candidate, she claimed she was subjected to targeted harassment throughout the campaign and polling process.

Sunitha alleged that rigging took place at almost every polling station, which she said explained the Congress maintaining a lead in all rounds of counting. She insisted that residents had witnessed irregularities over the past three months.

Praising former Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath, she said that during his tenure, rowdies did not dare to cross limits. “After Gopinath’s exit, they have resurfaced and are trying to create hype,” she said.

She also accused Congress supporters of ragging BRS agents inside the counting centre and even targeting the sarees of female representatives. “We were ragged during counting. This is only the beginning of rowdyism in Jubilee Hills,” Sunitha added.