BRS MLA Accuses Congress of Underfunding Hyderabad in Favor of Future City Project

Hyderabad: In a heated debate during the Telangana Assembly’s budget discussion, BRS MLA KP Vivekananda accused the Congress-led state government of neglecting Hyderabad’s development while prioritizing its ambitious Fourth City/Future City project.

He alleged that the government had failed to release adequate funds for crucial infrastructure projects in the state capital, hampering its growth.

Hyderabad Development Funds Severely Underutilized

Vivekananda highlighted that out of the Rs 2,654 crore allocated to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), only Rs 1,200 crore was released, significantly limiting the scope of urban development initiatives. The Hyderabad Metro Rail, which was allotted Rs 1,100 crore in the budget, received a mere Rs 300 crore, affecting expansion and maintenance plans.

Similarly, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) was supposed to receive Rs 3,385 crore, but only Rs 800 crore was disbursed. Moreover, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) did not receive any funds despite a budget allocation of Rs 500 crore.

Musi River Rejuvenation Project Faces Setbacks

Vivekananda also raised concerns about the Musi River rejuvenation project, which was allocated Rs 1,500 crore. However, only Rs 80 crore was actually released. He pointed out that despite this underfunding, around 170 houses belonging to the economically weaker sections were demolished in the name of redevelopment, leaving affected families in distress.

Real Estate Sector Crisis and Suicide Cases

The MLA further blamed the Congress government’s mismanagement for the downturn in the real estate sector. He claimed that inconsistent policies and lack of financial support had led to severe losses in the industry, with some real estate developers reportedly driven to suicide due to financial distress.

Fourth City Project: Lack of Land Acquisition Clarity

Vivekananda questioned the feasibility of the Fourth City (H City) project, for which the government allocated Rs 2,654 crore in the 2025-26 budget. However, he pointed out that only Rs 18 crore was earmarked for land acquisition, while officials had requested Rs 400 crore. “How does the government plan to develop this ambitious project without securing land?” he asked.

Investment and Employment Figures Under Scrutiny

The BRS legislator also criticized the Congress government’s contradictory stance on investments. He cited official announcements claiming that Telangana had attracted Rs 2.18 lakh crore in investments, yet there was no clarity on how much of this had been grounded.

“The Chief Minister himself is sending wrong signals by stating that investors are not coming to Telangana because they lack trust in the government. If the state has secured such investments, where are the details?” he questioned, demanding the release of a white paper on the promised investments, the number of industries established, and jobs created under the Congress regime.

Congress’ Olympics Hosting Ambition Questioned

Taking a dig at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s recent claims about hosting the Olympics in Telangana, Vivekananda mocked the government’s financial priorities. “The Chief Minister opposed the Formula-E race, which required just Rs 50 crore, but now he talks about hosting the Olympics, which requires thousands of crores. How does the government plan to justify this expenditure? What is the actual roadmap?” he asked.