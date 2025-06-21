BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy Arrested at Shamshabad Airport by Warangal Police

In a significant development, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy was arrested early today by the Warangal Subedari Police at Shamshabad Airport, triggering strong reactions from the opposition.

MLA Alleges Political Vendetta Over Mining Issues

Speaking to the media before his arrest, Kaushik Reddy accused the Congress government of targeting him with false cases. He stated that he was being punished for questioning Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Minister Seethakka over alleged illegal mining activities and their impact on the public.

“I Will Continue to Fight for the People,” Says Kaushik Reddy

Defiant in his stance, the BRS MLA asserted:

“I am not someone who fears false cases. No matter how many cases they file, I will continue to fight for the people.”

Political Tensions Likely to Rise

The arrest is expected to escalate tensions between the ruling Congress and opposition BRS in Telangana. Party leaders have condemned the arrest, calling it an attempt to suppress dissent and intimidate vocal MLAs.

Further Developments Awaited

As of now, the exact charges and case details remain unclear, but sources suggest it is related to alleged disruptions and accusations surrounding illegal mining. More clarity is expected once police make a formal statement.