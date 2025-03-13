Hyderabad: BRS MLA Suspended till End of Assembly Budget Session

Hyderabad: Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Thursday suspended BRS MLA and former minister Jagadish Reddy from the House until the end of the ongoing budget session. The suspension followed a heated debate that escalated into a confrontation between ruling and opposition members.

Motion Moved for Suspension

Legislative Affairs Minister Sridhar Babu moved a motion in the Assembly seeking Jagadish Reddy’s suspension. The Speaker approved the motion and ordered Reddy to leave the House immediately, leading to strong objections from BRS members who condemned the government’s unilateral action.

Chaos Over Governor’s Speech

The tension erupted during a debate on the motion of thanks for the Governor’s address. Jagadish Reddy criticized the speech, calling it “360 lies in 36 minutes” and questioned the government’s approach toward farmers’ issues. His comments triggered protests from Congress MLAs, who interrupted his speech with slogans against the BRS.

Speaker Intervenes as Tempers Flare

Government Whip Aadi Srinivas countered Reddy’s remarks, stating that the Governor’s position must be respected. Minister Sridhar Babu defended the ruling party’s stand, arguing that they were only pointing out the previous BRS government’s failures.

As the argument intensified, Speaker Prasad Kumar urged Reddy to stick to topics mentioned in the Governor’s speech. However, the BRS MLA refused to back down, questioning the Speaker’s authority and demanding clarity on Assembly rules. With the situation becoming uncontrollable, the Speaker adjourned the session for 15 minutes.

Government Demands Action

After the House resumed, several Congress leaders, including Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sridhar Babu, Seethakka, and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, strongly condemned Reddy’s remarks. They urged the Speaker to take strict action, leading to his suspension for the remainder of the session.

With this decision, tensions between the ruling Congress and opposition BRS continue to escalate in the Telangana Assembly.